Trevone Boykin, Connor Cook are top CFB QBs to watch in 2015

Jones is being ranked based on just three starts last season, but can you blame me considering how he performed on such a big, bright stage? Jones has the size and arm that screams "next level," and despite the small sample size, one would have to think that his poise is an asset that should do nothing but grow with experience. Jones' biggest concern might be finding reps at a very talented and crowded position for the Buckeyes. We all know that Jones can air it out and hit the big vertical throw, but he must improve on managing the intermediate passing attack.