Tre Boston pays CFB-bet debt to Thomas Davis in Georgia attire

Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston appears to have squared a wager with teammate Thomas Davis following Georgia's 33-24 win over North Carolina in Week 1 of the college football season.
And Davis, a former Georgia star, didn't let Boston, who played at UNC, get away with simply donning a Georgia T-shirt or cap. Boston went all the way: Georgia shoes, Georgia shorts, Georgia shirt and bowtie, Georgia visor, even a Georgia belt buckle. Davis captured it all on video and posted it via Instagram on Wednesday:
We can only assume Davis would have been equally dapper wearing Carolina Blue had the Tar Heels hung onto the 24-23 lead they held entering the fourth quarter of the game. Boston can thank Bulldogs RB Nick Chubb for a 55-yard touchdown run with 3:34 remaining that put the non-conference clash away for Georgia, and put Boston in some of the sharpest UGA gear to be found.