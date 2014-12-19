Travin Dural, O.J. Howard among CFB bowl season X-factors

Bowl game: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon, Jan. 1.

The skinny: FSU has suffered at times this season (then again, how much has an unbeaten team truly suffered?) because of the lack of a consistent No. 2 wide receiver. Senior Rashad Greene is the go-to guy, but unlike last season, when he had Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Shaw as secondary targets, Jameis Winston hasn't been able to always count on any other wide receivers. Rudolph, a highly touted true freshman, has come on of late, and he needs to continue that in the Rose Bowl. More than a third of Rudolph's receptions (13 of 32) have come in the past four games, and he has shown he can both get deep and settle in as a check-down target against a zone. Greene and TE Nick O'Leary offer an effective 1-2 punch. But FSU needs a third receiver to come through against Oregon, and Rudolph is the most likely guy to do so.