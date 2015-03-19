Trae Waynes' NFL fits include Vikings, Saints, Dolphins

Having watched the Saints' defense slump in 2014, general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton are intent on rebuilding the unit by improving personnel at every level. From the pass rush to the back end, New Orleans needs more gritty players with explosive athleticism and playmaking skills in order to become an elite defense. To that end, the team signed Brandon Browner to form a rugged 1-2 cornerback tandem with Keenan Lewis. Still, the veteran Browner is strictly a short-term solution, based on his age (30) and athletic limitations. Thus, the Saints could target Waynes as the No. 1 corner of the future and place him immediately at the nickel position, which would enable him to grow into the "lockdown" role. Plus, if Waynes were to outshine the veteran during training camp, he could assume starting duties at the beginning of the season, giving coordinator Rob Ryan the flexibility to deploy his corners based on matchups (for example, pitting size against size or speed against speed) to maximize the talent of his lineup.