2016 NFL Draft: Five picks I loved

Published: May 02, 2016 at 07:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

We all guess about which draft picks will be successful and which won't work out. At the end of the day, it's going to come down to their talent combined with their fit, as well as their health. A lot of factors will go into determining whether or not these players work out. On the surface in taking a first glance at the 2016 NFL Draft, here are five picks that make a lot of sense to me.

Round 1, pick 18 -- C Ryan Kelly, Colts: The Colts had to make protecting Andrew Luck the priority. They were able to land the best interior offensive lineman in the draft. Kelly was one of the most consistent and dominant players on tape, regardless of position. He'll bring intelligence and leadership to that offensive line.

Round 2, pick 35 -- TE Hunter Henry, Chargers: I understand the Chargers' selection of Joey Bosa in the first round, but they needed to do something to help their quarterback early in this draft. With Ladarius Green departing for the Steelers and Antonio Gates getting close to the end of the line, tight end was a position they needed to address. They got, in my opinion, by far the best tight end in the draft.

Round 2, pick 36 -- LB Myles Jack, Jaguars: In order to get over the hump as an organization, you have to take a couple calculated risks. Jack, who I considered the second-best player (and the best defensive player) in the draft, was well worth the risk in the second round. They needed blue-chip players on defense and they've added several this offseason -- Dante Fowler (returning from injury), Jalen Ramsey, Jack and Malik Jackson. Longevity is a concern with Jack, but he's capable of making a big impact on Jacksonville's defense.

Round 3, pick 89 -- DT Javon Hargrave, Steelers: Hargrave, from South Carolina State, was one of my favorite players to study. If he would have played at a Division I program, he would have gone in the first round. He was one of the most dynamic interior pass rushers in the draft. He had 29.5 sacks over the past two seasons. That is big-time production. If you look at his testing numbers, they stack up favorably with a lot of the best interior defensive linemen from the past two drafts.

Round 4, pick 122 -- DT Andrew Billings, Bengals: I can understand Billings dropping a little bit because he's not a dominant pass rusher, but this was a tremendous value to land him in the fourth round. It further illustrates how the Bengals have become one of the best drafting teams in the NFL over the last several years. Seeing him fall that far was a real head-scratcher. Geno Atkins is going to love playing next to Billings.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2019 NFL Draft: Ten best fits between team and draft pick

What makes Marquise Brown particularly well-suited for the Baltimore Ravens? Why will Jawaan Taylor thrive with the Jacksonville Jaguars? Bucky Brooks lists the 10 best team-pick fits from the 2019 NFL Draft.

news

2019 NFL Draft: Finding best team fits for six top pass rushers

What makes Nick Bosa an exceptional match for GM John Lynch's San Francisco 49ers? Gil Brandt finds team fits for six top pass-rushing prospects.

news

2019 NFL Draft: Finding best team fits for five top QB prospects

Would drafting Daniel Jones to one day take the reins from Tom Brady make sense for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Gil Brandt finds team fits for five top quarterback prospects.

news

2019 NFL Draft: Finding best team fits for five top WR prospects

Gil Brandt picks the best team fits for five top wide receiver prospects -- and explains why D.K. Metcalf would be the ideal addition to Colts QB Andrew Luck's cadre of pass catchers in Indianapolis.

news

2019 NFL Draft: Finding best team fits for five top RB prospects

Gil Brandt identifies the best NFL team fit for five top running back prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft. Should Raiders coach Jon Gruden be itching to add Josh Jacobs?

news

Noah Spence's NFL draft fits: Bengals, Cardinals need pass rush

Bucky Brooks says Noah Spence is the most disruptive edge rusher in this draft class, but character concerns could diminish his stock. What is his draft range? Which locker rooms would serve him best?

news

Braxton Miller's draft range: Bills, Bengals, Eagles among fits

Bucky Brooks says Braxton Miller has the makings of a more explosive Julian Edelman. Could Miller electrify the Bills' offense in 2016? What about the Bengals? Check out his draft range.

news

Shane Ray's best NFL fits include Redskins, Jets and Bears

Shane Ray is arguably the best pure pass rusher in the 2015 NFL Draft. While he's a bit undersized, the Missouri product brings relentless effort and burst. Bucky Brooks provides five ideal landing spots.

news

Amari Cooper's best NFL fits include Raiders, Jets, Bears

Don't be thrown by a lack of sizzle -- Bucky Brooks says Amari Cooper is the most polished receiver to enter the NFL in years. And five teams in particular project as ideal matches.

news

Dante Fowler Jr.'s best NFL fits include Jaguars, Redskins, Jets

Dante Fowler Jr. might project as more of a Robin than a Batman -- but that doesn't mean he can't make a huge and immediate impact, especially for the five teams Bucky Brooks lists as great fits.

news

Jameis Winston's best NFL fits include Buccaneers, Titans, Jets

At this point, it's widely assumed the Buccaneers will select Jameis Winston at No. 1 overall. Is Tampa Bay a good landing spot for the QB? Where else could Jaboo win? Bucky Brooks weighs in.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW