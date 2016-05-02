2016 NFL Draft: Five picks I loved

We all guess about which draft picks will be successful and which won't work out. At the end of the day, it's going to come down to their talent combined with their fit, as well as their health. A lot of factors will go into determining whether or not these players work out. On the surface in taking a first glance at the 2016 NFL Draft, here are five picks that make a lot of sense to me.
Round 1, pick 18 -- C Ryan Kelly, Colts: The Colts had to make protecting Andrew Luck the priority. They were able to land the best interior offensive lineman in the draft. Kelly was one of the most consistent and dominant players on tape, regardless of position. He'll bring intelligence and leadership to that offensive line.
Round 2, pick 35 -- TE Hunter Henry, Chargers: I understand the Chargers' selection of Joey Bosa in the first round, but they needed to do something to help their quarterback early in this draft. With Ladarius Green departing for the Steelers and Antonio Gates getting close to the end of the line, tight end was a position they needed to address. They got, in my opinion, by far the best tight end in the draft.
Round 2, pick 36 -- LB Myles Jack, Jaguars: In order to get over the hump as an organization, you have to take a couple calculated risks. Jack, who I considered the second-best player (and the best defensive player) in the draft, was well worth the risk in the second round. They needed blue-chip players on defense and they've added several this offseason -- Dante Fowler (returning from injury), Jalen Ramsey, Jack and Malik Jackson. Longevity is a concern with Jack, but he's capable of making a big impact on Jacksonville's defense.
Round 3, pick 89 -- DT Javon Hargrave, Steelers: Hargrave, from South Carolina State, was one of my favorite players to study. If he would have played at a Division I program, he would have gone in the first round. He was one of the most dynamic interior pass rushers in the draft. He had 29.5 sacks over the past two seasons. That is big-time production. If you look at his testing numbers, they stack up favorably with a lot of the best interior defensive linemen from the past two drafts.
Round 4, pick 122 -- DT Andrew Billings, Bengals: I can understand Billings dropping a little bit because he's not a dominant pass rusher, but this was a tremendous value to land him in the fourth round. It further illustrates how the Bengals have become one of the best drafting teams in the NFL over the last several years. Seeing him fall that far was a real head-scratcher. Geno Atkins is going to love playing next to Billings.