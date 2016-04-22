Noah Spence's NFL draft fits: Bengals, Cardinals need pass rush

Spence is the most disruptive edge rusher in the 2016 class based on his stellar career at Ohio State and Eastern Kentucky, along with his sensational performance at the Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 251-pound hybrid (defensive end/outside linebacker) flashes exceptional quickness, burst and snap-count anticipation coming off the edge. He flies past offensive tackles with a "dip and rip" maneuver that showcases his balance and body control when turning the corner. In addition, Spence flashes a "swipe" (two-hand knockaway) move that serves as an effective counter to offensive tackles anticipating his speed rush. Studying Spence's performance against elite competition in Mobile, Alabama, I was not only impressed with his speed and finesse maneuvers, but I loved his energy and non-stop motor. He wore down opponents with his relentless approach, which leads me to believe that he will develop into an outstanding "closer" (fourth-quarter sack artist) as a pro. Most importantly, Spence's dominant play against a number of top-tier prospects vaulted him into consideration as a top-10 talent heading into the NFL Scouting Combine and reminded scouts that he was emerging as a blue-chip prospect at the time of his dismissal at Ohio State.