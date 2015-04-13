Amari Cooper's best NFL fits include Raiders, Jets, Bears

Alabama's Amari Cooper might lack the sizzle and imposing dimensions of his predecessors, but he is the most pro-ready receiver in the 2015 draft class, and he should quickly make his mark as a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver early in his career. While I know those are certainly lofty expectations, given how sensational the outstanding class of 2014 was, Cooper stands out as the most polished receiver to enter the draft in the past five years. Yes, I'd say he's even more polished than Green and Jones were as rookies, in terms of route running, technical acumen and experience. His time thriving as a multi-faceted playmaker in a pro-style system will allow him to step into the WR1 role in any scheme.