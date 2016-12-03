Tracking top 10 prospects playing on Championship Weekend

Editor's note: In this space we'll track the top 10 prospects playing on college football's Championship Weekend (based on NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's rankings). Here you'll find each player's final stats and analysis of their performances. The post will be updated throughout the day as games conclude. All times listed are Eastern.
1. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama (vs. Florida, Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Stats: 4 tackles (1.5 sacks), 2 QB hurries.
Reuter's analysis: Even with his potent combination of size and athleticism, Allen's hand usage might be his best trait. Against a very large tackle in Florida's David Sharpe in the SEC Championship Game, Allen was able to shock and shed to make plays on the ball when the Gators dared to run to his side of the field. Allen didn't make many tackles early in the game, however, as he ate blocks inside to allow the 'Bama back seven to make plays. The Tide also went into their rotation early in the game with a big lead. No matter: As Florida went into passing mode late in the game, Allen beat his man inside and outside to get two sacks midway through the fourth quarter.
2. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson (vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m.)
Stats: 23-of-34 for 288 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. 17 carries for 85 yards (5.0 average), 2 TDs.
Reuter's analysis: Watson played the ACC Championship Game like a guy who wanted to win the Heisman Trophy, as well as the national championship. He started off with a bang, leading a touchdown drive with a couple of nice throws (including one strike while running to his right) and completing the score with a patient goal-line run. His touch pass down the seam to tight end Jordan Leggett worked multiple times, and Watson's throw to Leggett for a score in the second quarter was perfectly timed and placed. The junior moved within the pocket well when needed and got outside the pocket as well. He even stood in the pocket under pressure to deliver touch throws and darts. Throughout the game, Watson looked to be running tougher than in previous weeks, really laying it out there for the league title. His ability to get first downs and find the end zone was reminiscent of earlier years. It was an efficient and tough performance by a player who might have gained more than a few Heisman votes -- and much respect from NFL scouts.
3. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m.)
Stats: 5 catches for 57 yards (11.4 average).
Reuter's analysis: Although Williams didn't see the ball often against Virginia Tech, he once again showed an all-around game that NFL scouts like to see. Williams went down to the turf to reel in low throws, and used his hops to reach up for a high toss. Once the tough junior snatched the ball, he kept his legs moving in order to carry the corner for a few yards. With the team moving the ball well on the ground, there wasn't a need to chance a lot of throws in the second half. In fact, he was only targeted a couple of times, and Watson couldn't get the ball near him either time. No matter: Williams has shown enough over the last month that he's at the top of the receiver heap.
4. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (vs. Florida, Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Reuter's analysis: Robinson was his steady self while facing Florida's athletic front four. When the Tide runs the ball downhill, the junior comes off the ball and dominates his man. On a second-quarter touchdown, Robinson stood up his man by the goal line and moved his feet to seal the outside run -- a fantastic block. The left tackle actually led a receiver screen to Calvin Ridley in the first half, getting just enough of a charging defensive back to allow his elusive sophomore teammate to make a big gain.
5. Tim Williams, LB, Alabama (vs. Florida, Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Stats: 2 tackles (0.5 sacks), 1 QB hurry.
Reuter's analysis: Florida's offensive line had its hands full Saturday afternoon, and Williams certainly didn't make life easy on the Gators. Williams is capable of running around tackles as well as bull-rushing his way through them. He couldn't get to quarterback Austin Appleby early on, as he was a step or two away from sacking the former Purdue signal-caller. However, Williams' inside spin move put him in the face of Appleby, stopping the passer's motion and resulting in a pop-up throw. Williams isn't as explosive or secure as he could be when making tackles. For instance, he missed an open shot at Appleby that would have stopped a second-half drive.
6. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (vs. Florida, Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Stats: 11 tackles (2.5 for loss, including 2 sacks).
Reuter's analysis: Foster's sideline-to-sideline speed showed early on against Florida in the SEC title game. He chased Florida ball carriers to and fro, attacking plays in the backfield and nailing backs trying to turn the corner. The Gators tried a middle screen, and Foster swallowed up the ball carrier in a hurry. His speed and instincts allowed him to stop a flea flicker, as well, giving the quarterback no chance to make a throw. Losing weight before the season proved a great move that materialized with Foster staying with quick Florida receivers in space despite giving up considerable size. It was an impressive night for the senior, who looks to be a solid top-15 pick.
7. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida (vs. Alabama, Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Stats: 3 tackles.
Reuter's analysis: Wilson is a physical player with excellent athleticism, but this game was not among his best. He struggled to stay with Alabama's quick receivers on the outside. If one of his safeties hadn't read Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts' staring eyes to knock a ball away, the corner would have given up an easy first-half score by giving up a free inside release in the red zone. His tackling wasn't great, either, as he failed to wrap up on Damien Harris in the second quarter, allowing for a big gain. Once the Tide got a lead, they didn't even try his side, choosing to lean on the run game, so Wilson didn't get a chance to rebound with a big play. His attributes and ball skills are still among the best in the country; if every player who had a bad game against Alabama was knocked down a peg, Wilson would have plenty of company.
8. Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma (vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
Stats: 4 catches for 111 yards, TD.
Reuter's analysis: The Sooners' passing game took time to get going in the rain against Oklahoma State. Westbrook went down to grab a low Baker Mayfield throw over the middle to give his team a spark late in the first quarter. Then he got the first score of the game by making himself available to Mayfield while the quarterback was scrambling, avoiding a tackle with a stop-start move, and then accelerating for the 69-yard score (his 12th of the year of more than 40 yards). On the team's next big play, Westbook didn't make the catch, but did work hard to block his man downfield -- something you don't always see from a star receiver. Westbrook is also tough enough to fight through initial contact on a tackle to get the extra yard. Westbrook's day ended just before the end of the first half, unfortunately, when OSU safety Jordan Sterns put a big hit on him.
9. John Ross, WR, Washington (vs. Colorado, Friday, 9 p.m.)
Stats: 4 catches for 51 yards, TD. 2 kickoff returns for 43 yards.
Reuter's analysis: The Huskies struggled to throw the ball against Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game, so Ross didn't get many targets. Everyone knows the junior possesses great speed (reportedly sub-4.3 seconds in the 40), but it's still impressive to watch him explode off the line of scrimmage. Few college receivers possess the pure quickness to win in a heartbeat, giving the cornerback no chance to stay with him on a square-in, speed out, or nine route. He even stiff-armed CB Chidobe Awuzie on a quick screen, breaking free of the strong defensive back's grip. Ross made an incredible play in the third quarter, leaping up to one-hand a pass, then instantly accelerating toward the end zone for a score.
He didn't have the best night catching the ball, though, as he missed out on multiple receptions because his hands weren't big and strong enough to gather in some hot throws. All of the speed in the world doesn't matter if the receiver can't consistently catch the ball. In the red zone, Ross couldn't out-physical his man on an inside route, allowing a pass breakup instead of securing the catch. Still, the flashes that Ross showed on this night won't be ignored.
10. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin (vs. Penn State, Saturday, 8 p.m.)
Reuter's analysis: Ramczyk played well in the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State, earning praise throughout the Twitterverse that likely mirrored thoughts within the scouting community. Unlike many college tackles, Ramczyk works out of a three-point stance in pass protection, showing he can get out to block defensive ends at the next level. In the run game, the Wisconsin native consistently pushed his man upfield or outside, depending on the play call. Ramczyk can be impressive even on his misses. On the opening drive, he overextended, missing his man, but managed to recover so quickly that he still walled off the defender to keep the hole clean. I'm not sure how he did that, to be honest. On occasion, Ramczyk caught his man in pass pro, letting him get into the body instead of extending his arms to keep him at bay. And he gave up a third-down sack that stopped a drive in the fourth quarter, assuming the guard would pick up a man when that was his assignment. That mistake hurt the team's ability to answer Penn State's comeback.
6 knocking on the door
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State (at Oklahoma, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
Stats: 11-of-25 for 186 yards. 8 carries for 28 yards (3.5 average), TD.
Reuter's analysis: The weather in Norman for Bedlam was not a quarterback's best friend. NFL teams need to see how young quarterbacks handle adverse conditions, so this was an interesting test for Rudolph. On the positive side, Rudolph was in control of the offense, setting up plays before the snap to give the team a chance. While he's not a great athlete, the junior made some yards with his feet when needed. But Rudolph often looked out of sorts in the pocket, failing to feel pressure or step into throws, which affected his accuracy. The ball did not pop out of his hand at all today, which allowed defenders to get to receivers and make the play. Rudolph fumbled a couple of times in the rainy conditions, once on a third-down play at the goal line where he failed to get fully underneath the center to secure the snap. His receivers didn't help his cause much, as their effort was only adequate and the wet ball seemed elusive to them. It was a day to forget for Rudolph, who will need a better performance in the bowl game for his stock to bounce back.
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington (vs. Colorado, Friday, 9 p.m.)
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
Reuter's analysis: While fellow DB Budda Baker put on a show at safety for the Huskies, Jones also showed scouts he can be an excellent cover corner. At a lean 6-foot, 180 pounds, he isn't the biggest defender, but he can get his hands on the receiver at the line and was able to keep in contact downfield during the Pac-12 Championship Game. In fact, his cover skills allow the defense to shade away from him, taking away the other side of the field. In the second quarter, he popped a receiver and knocked the ball loose (out of bounds) with a form tackle while stopping a third-down conversion. Jones' lack of functional strength can be an issue, though, as he failed to bring down bigger receivers after the catch in the open field. Teams likely won't knock him much for that given his ability to change directions and willingness to man-up on the outside.
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan (vs. Ohio, Friday, 7 p.m.)
Stats: 8 catches for 144 yards, TD.
Reuter's analysis: Davis showed his strength by tossing aside a high tackle attempt on his first catch of the night against Ohio in the MAC Championship Game. The 6-2, 205-pound senior has used his upper-body strength to eschew defenders for four years, becoming the first receiver in FBS history with 300 receptions, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.
Davis has agility with the ball after the catch. He's able to avoid defenders in the open field, as he did for a 70-yard touchdown on Friday. On a simple crossing route, he slowed down to get a ball thrown behind him and then accelerated ahead of his man, taking away the safety's angle. WMU got Davis the ball on crossers and screens throughout the game so he could use his quick feet and ability to run through tackles to move the chains. It wasn't a perfect night for Davis. He dropped one back-shoulder throw in the red zone for which he had to fully extend. Opening the second half, he got knocked off his route by a linebacker and failed to get his head around over the middle, tipping the ball up for an interception. But there's a lot to like about his game, and the nation got to see it Friday night as the Broncos held on for the win.
Vita Vea, DT, Washington (vs. Colorado, Friday, 9 p.m.)
Stats: 1 QB hurry.
Reuter's analysis: The redshirt sophomore is part of a strong defensive tackle group for the Huskies. Greg Gaines and Elijah Qualls are gaining notice around the nation, but Vea has the best skill set of the trio. Early against Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game, his quickness and strength inside were clear. In a goal-line situation, he split a double-team quickly and forced the carry to head outside, where his teammates were waiting for him. Vea also hustles 15-20 yards downfield consistently, and lines up as a five-technique because he can hold the edge. He plays with great natural bend with a 6-5, 332-pound frame, allowing him to keep his head up off the snap and play with leverage against double teams. He even leaped over a fallen linemen near the line, showing impressive agility for his size. Vea plays on the punt-coverage team, and runs a full 40 yards downfield. Though he didn't rack up tackles during his night, the young man certainly intrigued scouts with his ability.
Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech (vs. Clemson, Saturday, 8 p.m.)
Stats: 1 catch for 42 yards.
Reuter's analysis: Hodges is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiver/tight end hybrid who is smoother off the line and a fine athlete. Virginia Tech's offensive line struggled to protect its quarterback, so touches for Hodges were limited. He did draw an interference penalty on a fullback pass, though, setting up a score in the first quarter. Quarterback Jerod Evans tried getting the ball to Hodges early in the second half, but his throw was just too low for Hodges to bring in. Scouts will note, however, that Hodges got down low to give it his best shot. The next time Hodges was targeted, Clemson corner Cordrea Tankersley adjusted to the ball better than the tight end, intercepting the throw. Finally, at the end of the third quarter, Evans threw a 50-50 ball to Hodges that was catchable; he made that play, and the Hokies scored on the next. His lack of touches in the game was one reason the Hokies couldn't pull off the upset.
Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State (vs. Wyoming, Saturday, 7:45 p.m.)
Stats: 25 carries for 110 yards (4.4 average), TD.
Reuter's analysis: If you lose the 5-9, 180-pound Pumphrey in traffic, he'll burn you. The nation's No. 2 rusher came into the Mountain West Conference Championship Game trying to get into the Heisman Trophy conversation. His only touchdown of the night summarized his running style nicely. He presses the line well, cuts back to find a crease, spins off a tackle attempt, keeps his balance after the spin, then accelerates into the end zone. Then Pumphrey went to the sideline to give his line kudos -- smart guy. His balance is exceptional, as he can keep moving forward by putting his hand on the ground just when you think he's about to fall down. He consistently can bounce the ball outside, using his speed to turn the corner. Pumphrey is by no means contact-shy, as he will block when asked and chop down opponents to make a tackle, as he did when the Cowboys intercepted a screen pass that was intended for him. He's a quick back without much power who will find it much harder to avoid NFL tacklers than he does college ones.