Tracking top 10 prospects playing on Championship Weekend

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State (at Oklahoma, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)

Stats: 11-of-25 for 186 yards. 8 carries for 28 yards (3.5 average), TD.

Reuter's analysis: The weather in Norman for Bedlam was not a quarterback's best friend. NFL teams need to see how young quarterbacks handle adverse conditions, so this was an interesting test for Rudolph. On the positive side, Rudolph was in control of the offense, setting up plays before the snap to give the team a chance. While he's not a great athlete, the junior made some yards with his feet when needed. But Rudolph often looked out of sorts in the pocket, failing to feel pressure or step into throws, which affected his accuracy. The ball did not pop out of his hand at all today, which allowed defenders to get to receivers and make the play. Rudolph fumbled a couple of times in the rainy conditions, once on a third-down play at the goal line where he failed to get fully underneath the center to secure the snap. His receivers didn't help his cause much, as their effort was only adequate and the wet ball seemed elusive to them. It was a day to forget for Rudolph, who will need a better performance in the bowl game for his stock to bounce back.