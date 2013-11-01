Track Rashad Greene, Denzel Perryman in Miami-Florida State

Because of the offseason injury to Silas Redd, Madden took over the starting role at the beginning of the season. He has been very impressive, racking up 671 rushing yards and three scores, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He is very quick to and through the hole, and he's a violent runner that breaks a ton of tackles. Now that Redd is healthy, Madden is sharing carries with the senior running back. In my opinion, that is a big mistake. Madden is bigger, stronger, faster and more instinctive than the Penn State transfer. The Trojans need to control the ball Friday night matching up against Oregon State's offensive juggernaut. Madden should to be the focal point of their offensive gameplan.