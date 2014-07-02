Top storylines and players to watch at Elite 11 competition

There's been a lot of talk about how many Texas quarterbacks started in the NFL last season, but the Southern California region hasn't been a slouch in this department over the years. Many are hailing the class of 2015 recruits as the best ever to come out of the region and maybe the best group to emerge ever. Time will tell whether that's true, but the Elite 11 event allows us to see them compete against each other. Seven of the 18 players selected to the event hail from Los Angeles or the surrounding areas and are committed to Alabama, Oregon, Florida, USC, UCLA and other top college programs.