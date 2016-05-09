Top six NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates for 2016

Why Goff over Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz? Where to begin? Goff had significantly more experience in college and acquired it against a much tougher level of competition. He's also got more support. Goff will have last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in the backfield behind him in Todd Gurley to take some pressure off, and he should have the better defense supporting him, as well. On a team without a star receiver, he'll need as much impact as possible from fellow rookies Pharoh Cooper and Tyler Higbee, but Goff has the best chance to start and succeed of any rookie quarterback. And while it might be true that quarterbacks generally don't deliver much as rookies, it's worth noting that a quarterback has taken the ROY award six times since 2004.