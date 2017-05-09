Top six NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates for 2017

2. Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets

Total points: 90

Highest ranking: 1st

Lowest ranking: 5th

Aside from being a dynamic talent for the back end of the Jets' defense, one who should make a positive impact both as a run defender and in pass coverage, Adams also brings the kind of leadership that few draft prospects could match. Glowing reviews followed Adams' performance at rookie minicamp, and he steps into an area of need for the Jets. As the first defensive back taken in the draft, expectations will rightfully be high for the former LSU star.