Top six NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates for 2016

There weren't many first-round picks that were a better scheme fit with the team that chose them than Floyd's fit with the Bears. Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense desperately needs an edge rusher who has the quickness to get around the corner of the pocket. That's what Floyd brings, and unlike his last year at Georgia, where he was asked to play multiple linebacker roles, expect the Bears to allow Floyd to do what he does best: get to the quarterback. At 6-foot-6 and 244 pounds, he's on the slim side, and doubters have invoked Barkevious Mingo's name as a comp. If Floyd's athleticism overcomes the size concern, he'll be an impact rookie and should be in the ROY conversation.