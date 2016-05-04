Top seven undrafted free-agent classes following 2016 NFL Draft

First off, how can you not pick a group that includes a "Gronk"? Rob's brother, Glenn, will have a chance to make the team as a rookie if he proves himself on special teams and as a blocking/receiving fullback. Eric Striker is too good of a football player not to challenge for playing time as a rookie linebacker. The Bills didn't use a single draft pick on the offensive line, so picking up draftable prospects like center Robert Kugler, tenacious guard/tackle Marquis Lucas and long outside pass protector Keith Lumpkin was wise. Marshall Morgan and Reid Ferguson are solid special-teams contributors who will at least be auditioning for another team during the preseason if they are unable to unseat veterans Dan Carpenter and Garrison Sanborn, respectively.