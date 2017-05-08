Top seven NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates for 2017

5 (tied). Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Total points: 30

Highest ranking: 4th

Lowest ranking: Unranked

Watson will compete with Tom Savage for the starting role in Houston. Like any rookie quarterback, he'll face a steep learning curve that doesn't lend itself well to predictions about when he might emerge as a starter. But if he's able to win the job in short order, the door for a big impact will be open to him. With RB Lamar Miller in the backfield and a receiving threat like DeAndre Hopkins on the outside, Watson has help at the skill positions. Year Two development from WR Will Fuller and some positive impact from fellow rookie D'Onta Foreman (RB) would help even more. None of that guarantees Watson success, but he's an exciting talent who should get every chance to prove himself.