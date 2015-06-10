Top senior prospects for 2016 draft: Top 80

Teammate Preston Smith went from relative unknown to the 38th overall pick in the 2015 draft, and Brown has the natural ability to do the same. Smith went from 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a junior to 15 and 9, respectively, in a first-team All-SEC senior campaign; Brown made seven tackles behind the line, including 3.5 sacks in 2014. Brown's frame is more slender (6-6, 262) than Smith's (6-5, 271), and his agility as a stand-up rusher might be better than Smith's, even though Smith was selected by Washington to play linebacker in its base 3-4 scheme. Brown has active and strong hands, and flashes physicality -- if he continues to improve his ability to stay low at the point of attack and his mixing up of a bull rush with counter moves, the Bulldogs will have another star in the making.