Top senior prospects for 2016 draft: Top 120

Davis finally got his chance to start for Sparty in 2014, grabbing honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at his Sam linebacker spot. Unfortunately, he's not going to be able to play in 2015 because of a knee injury suffered in the first preseason practice of the year. Before the injury, he showed excellent athleticism (6-3, 233), closing on the ball in a hurry whether in the backfield (12 tackles for loss in 2014) or toward the sideline. Davis can punch plays between the tackles and can rush the passer, too (seven sacks last season, 23 sacks in his final two years of high school at Detroit Southeastern), which means he projects to any type of defense. If he can rehab his knee to the point where that athleticism can shine in postseason workouts, or if he returns to East Lansing for another year, Davis will still garner mid-round consideration.