Top recruit Rashaan Evans recruit stuns Auburn, picks Alabama

When signees shock college football fans on national signing day by choosing the unexpected school, there is typically a circle of people who know what is coming.
Mom, dad, perhaps a teammate or two. And certainly, the coaching staffs of the schools involved.
That apparently wasn't the case on Wednesday when five-star linebacker recruit Rashaan Evans signed with Alabama over rival Auburn, his hometown school. The official Auburn athletic site actually had Evans listed among its signees in advance of his announcement, a clear sign that his decision likely duped even the Tigers coaching staff:
You can bet the clicks required to get Evans' profile off of Auburn's web page couldn't happen fast enough for the web editor in charge of the Tigers' online signing day displays.
Evans lives in Auburn and played at Auburn High, so the decision certainly wasn't what was expected by Auburn fans. Nevetheless, the rivals.com No. 1-rated linebacker in the nation will join what is expected to be the nation's top signing class in Tuscaloosa. UA coach Nick Saban, in fact, was expected to assemble the No. 1 class even without Evans.
Suffice it to say, Evans may need a thick skin around the neighborhood before enrolling at UA this summer.