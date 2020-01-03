 Skip to main content
Top RB prospects Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift to enter draft

Published: Jan 03, 2020 at 10:31 AM

D'Andre Swift played behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as a freshman at the University of Georgia. Chubb was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft, Michel in the first. Swift could be the first running back taken this April.

The Bulldogs running back announced his intentions Friday to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. It comes after three productive years in Athens in which his role increased each fall.

Swift earned All-SEC honors in 2019 after rushing for 1,218 yards and averaging 6.2 yards a carry. His career YPC was 6.6. Last summer, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote the 5-foot-9, 215-pound back "has outstanding vision and the ability to consistently make the free defender miss in space."

The all-purpose back also caught 73 passes in his college career, and he's been lauded for his work in pass protection. He tallied 3,551 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over 42 games, and he did it without putting too much tread on the tires (440 carries).

Swift was limited to just three rushing attempts in the SEC title game and Sugar Bowl because of a shoulder injury. He otherwise averaged 100.2 yards per game on just 16.0 carries this past season.

He wasn't the only notable RB prospect to publicly declare for the draft Friday. After three years at Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor plans to take his talents to the NFL.

He'll arrive with a home full of hardware. Taylor has been one of the most prolific rushers in college football history. He won the Doak Walker Award and was a unanimous All-American in each of the past two seasons, while topping 2,000 yards both years. As a freshman, he rushed for an NCAA record 1,977 yards. All three campaigns earned Taylor a top-10 Heisman finish and All-Big-Ten first-team selection.

His 6,174 rushing yards are the sixth most ever at the FBS level. The five backs ahead of him all played four seasons. The 5-11, 219-pound Taylor averaged 6.7 yards per carry for the Badgers and scored 55 touchdowns.

