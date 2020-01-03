Top RB prospects Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift to enter draft

He'll arrive with a home full of hardware. Taylor has been one of the most prolific rushers in college football history. He won the Doak Walker Award and was a unanimous All-American in each of the past two seasons, while topping 2,000 yards both years. As a freshman, he rushed for an NCAA record 1,977 yards. All three campaigns earned Taylor a top-10 Heisman finish and All-Big-Ten first-team selection.