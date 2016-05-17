Top QB situations for CFB teams replacing NFL rookie QBs

The 2016 NFL Draft saw more quarterbacks selected (15) than any draft ever, and other passers from prominent programs were picked up as undrafted free agents. That opens plenty of doors this fall for new quarterbacks. College Football 24/7 ranks the top QB situations at schools that are looking to replace an NFL rookie.
Note: Oregon is not listed here because Vernon Adams was undrafted and, as of this writing, unsigned as a free agent, hence UO hasn't lost an NFL rookie quarterback. Likely up next for the Ducks is another FCS transfer: Montana State's Dakota Prukop. The Ducks would otherwise rank No. 8 here.
1. USC
Moving on:Cody Kessler (Cleveland Browns, third round, No. 93 overall)
Moving up: Fourth-year junior Max Browne is the favorite to win the job after spending the last two years as the Trojans' No. 2 behind Kessler. New coach Clay Helton, however, wasn't willing to crown Browne after spring practice, leaving the door open for redshirt freshman Sam Darnold.
2. Michigan
Moving on:Jake Rudock (Detroit Lions, sixth round, No. 191 overall)
Moving up: Those expecting Houston transfer John O'Korn to claim the job got a spring-practice surprise from Wilton Speight, who ended up working with the first-team offense. Jim Harbaugh hasn't made any declarations about who his starter will be, but Speight is thought to have the best grip on the job entering fall camp.
3. TCU
Moving on:Trevone Boykin (Seattle Seahawks, undrafted free agent)
Moving up:Remember Kenny Hill? The former Texas A&M quarterback who started the first eight games of 2014 before losing the job is a good bet to resurface as TCU's starter this fall. Hill sat out last year under NCAA transfer rules, and will battle Foster Sawyer in August to trigger the Horned Frogs' offense.
4. Michigan State
Moving on:Connor Cook (Oakland Raiders, fourth round, No. 100 overall)
Moving up: If Tyler O'Connor's name sounds familiar, it should. He's the guy who led Michigan State to the stunning road win over Ohio State that ousted the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff picture and put the Spartans in position to win the Big Ten. Not bad for a relief role set up by a Cook injury.
5. Cal
Moving on:Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams, first round, No. 1 overall)
Moving up: Chase Forrest was Cal's top performer in the spring among quarterbacks, but the third-year sophomore lacks game experience. Texas Tech graduate transfer Davis Webb is headed to Cal. Webb threw for 317 yards a game for the Red Raiders in 2014, and so while Forrest might have the advantage of being a veteran in the program, Webb is more of a veteran on the field.
6. Arkansas
Moving on:Brandon Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars, sixth round, No. 201 overall)
Moving up: Coach Bret Bielema didn't waste much time keeping the starting job in the Allen family. He named Brandon's younger brother, Austin, the Razorbacks' starter for 2016. The junior threw just three passes last season, but entered the spring as the favorite and never gave his competition much of a chance.
7. Alabama
Moving on:Jake Coker (Arizona Cardinals, undrafted free agent)
Moving up: Cooper Bateman was the No. 2 last year and has a bit of game experience that his competition lacks. But Nick Saban left things wide open exiting spring practice, which is good news for David Cornwell, Blake Barnett and freshman Jalen Hurts. Per Saban's history, the quarterback who keeps turnovers to a minimum will ultimately win the job.
8. Stanford
Moving on:Kevin Hogan (Kansas City Chiefs, fifth round, No. 162 overall)
Moving up: Keller Chryst and Ryan Burns exited spring drills in a stiff competition to replace Hogan. Size is no issue -- both are 6-foot-5 -- but experience could be. Although 2016 will be Burns' fourth year in the program and Chryst's third, neither saw much game action in support of Hogan.
9. Penn State
Moving on:Christian Hackenberg (New York Jets, second round, No. 51 overall)
Moving up: The likely starter here is Trace McSorley. The junior made the TaxSlayer Bowl against Georgia interesting with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in relief of Hackenberg, who injured a shoulder and left the game in the first half. Youngsters Tommy Stevens and Jake Zembiec will push McSorley, but it should be his job to lose.
10. N.C. State
Moving on:Jacoby Brissett (New England Patriots, third round, No. 91 overall)
Moving up: Although coach Dave Doeren isn't naming a starter yet, look for Jalan McClendon to win the job over Jakobi Meyers. He was Brissett's primary backup last year and turned in a solid spring game. He's also been around the program a year longer, but with a new offensive coordinator (Eli Drinkwitz) on hand, there are new lessons to learn for both.
11. Wisconsin
Moving on:Joel Stave (Minnesota Vikings, undrafted free agent)
Moving up: Bart Houston and Alex Hornibrook will take this battle into the preseason, but Houston's a redshirt junior who has appeared in 15 career games, including extensive action against Illinois last year when Stave went out with an injury. Hornibrook isn't to be counted out, but Houston's familiarity with offense should carry him in this competition.
12. Mississippi State
Moving on:Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, fourth round, No. 135 overall)
Moving up: There isn't a more wide-open quarterback race listed here than the Bulldogs' four-man battle between Damian Williams, Nick Fitzgerald, Elijah Staley and Nick Tiano. There was no clear leader coming out of spring practice, Dan Mullen isn't tipping his hand and the void left by Prescott looms very large.