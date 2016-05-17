Top QB situations for CFB teams replacing NFL rookie QBs

Moving on:Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams, first round, No. 1 overall)

Moving up: Chase Forrest was Cal's top performer in the spring among quarterbacks, but the third-year sophomore lacks game experience. Texas Tech graduate transfer Davis Webb is headed to Cal. Webb threw for 317 yards a game for the Red Raiders in 2014, and so while Forrest might have the advantage of being a veteran in the program, Webb is more of a veteran on the field.