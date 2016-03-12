Top prospects thrive at Ohio State's massive pro day event

Quarterback Cardale Jones -- 6-5 1/4, 250 -- didn't do any of the runs and jumps due to a right hamstring problem that surfaced at the combine. During the positional workout, he threw the ball extremely well. He has a powerful arm, and can also take it off and feather it in there. As a result, Jones likely will have a lot of teams working him out this spring ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft. He definitely improved his status in the draft as far as quarterbacks are concerned.