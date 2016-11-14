Top pass rusher worried production will hurt NFL draft stock

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 03:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Missouri DE Charles Harris is one of the top pass rushers in college football, but he wasn't producing like one for most of this season. And as a fourth-year junior who is considering whether to apply for early entry in the 2017 NFL Draft, the lack of production bothered him.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't," Harris last week, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "That's just being honest. I'm a productive man. I want sacks. I want TFLs (tackles for loss). I want things like that. But in terms of my ability, there's no lack of confidence."

Harris recorded an SEC-high 18.5 tackles for loss (including seven sacks) as a sophomore in 2015, and entering this year, a panel of College Football 24/7 analysts voted him the 25th-best player in the game. Expectations for 2016 were naturally high, including Harris' own. A couple of weeks ago, Harris had just 3.5 sacks this season.

New defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross installed a scheme this year that required Harris to play more of a gap-control style. It didn't suit him, and he acknowledged some frustration with it early in the season. Head coach Barry Odom reverted back to last year's scheme three weeks ago, however, and Harris has notched 4.5 sacks over his last two games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He now has eight on the year among 11 tackles for loss.

How will scouts view his numbers?

"Production for some teams, they want to see it. It's not the end of the world, because teams can still see the effort," said NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "And a lot will depend on whether he's seen a lot of (opposing) game plans with a lot of quick passes that get the ball out before the front can make a play."

"(Harris') strength is his first step, his get-off. He's not a read-and-react player, so a scheme change could definitely affect his productivity."

Jadeveon Clowney's production sagged in his final college season, but he was still the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Joey Bosa's sack total declined from previous seasons in his final year at Ohio State as well, but he was a top-five pick in the spring. Zierlein, however, doesn't put Harris in quite the same category.

"Go back and look at Clowney the year before, Bosa the year before, and they had huge production," Zierlein said. "And those were freakish athletes coming out of college with all the traits. Harris has had seven sacks last year. I like him quite a bit as a player, but I wouldn't put him in the same group with those guys."

Harris said he'll be discussing his decision on whether to apply for early eligibility into the 2017 draft or return to Mizzou with Odom in the coming weeks.

If his newfound production continues, perhaps making a decision will be easier.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW