Top pass rusher worried production will hurt NFL draft stock

New defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross installed a scheme this year that required Harris to play more of a gap-control style. It didn't suit him, and he acknowledged some frustration with it early in the season. Head coach Barry Odom reverted back to last year's scheme three weeks ago, however, and Harris has notched 4.5 sacks over his last two games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He now has eight on the year among 11 tackles for loss.