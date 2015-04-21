Top five college football and NFL road trips in 2015 season

NFL games:Seahawks at 49ers, 8:25 p.m. ET on Oct. 22; Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Oct. 25

College games:Utah State at San Diego State on Oct. 23; Utah at USC on Oct. 24

Distance: 712 miles between Levi's Stadium, Qualcomm Stadium, and the L.A. Memorial Coliseum

The skinny:Who's up for a road trip along the coast of California? You can start out in the Bay Area with another edition of the great rivalry between the Seahawks and 49ers at Levi's Stadium (or if you prefer to start in Los Angeles, Cal at UCLA is the same night). Then you can watch football for four straight days with a trip down to see a big Mountain West matchup between QB Chuckie Keeton's Utah State squad and San Diego State. The following day you can head up to Los Angeles, where USC will look to return to glory against a Utah team that is top-20-worthy this season. Finally, you can wind up back in San Diego, where the Chargers and Raiders will hook up, perhaps to decide which franchise moves to the Los Angeles area.