Top five 2016 NFL Draft prospects by position

Teams looking for workhorse runners are certainly in luck this year with several enticing options at the top of the board. Elliott is a dynamic "three-down" back capable of producing explosive plays as a runner or receiver on the perimeter. Most impressively, he's a punishing blocker in pass protection, which will make it easy to put him on the field from Day 1. Henry is a big-bodied "one-cut" runner with exceptional speed and athleticism. He needs room to be effective, but teams employing zone-based blocking schemes could view him as the best option in the class. Collins has flown under the radar for most of the season, but the Arkansas standout is a prototypical runner with light feet and excellent vision.