Top contenders for college football's individual awards in 2015

The front-runner: QB Trevone Boykin, TCU

Other top contenders: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State; QB Cody Kessler, USC

The race: Boykin is going to post numbers that make Heisman Trophy candidates stand out. Boykin's candidacy could depend heavily on his team's success, however, and if the Horned Frogs fall out of the playoff hunt, the Heisman trail could go cold for Boykin as well. While we don't know who will be taking snaps for defending national champion Ohio State, we know who will be taking the handoffs: Elliott, who emerged as a big-play machine in OSU's most important games late in the year in 2014. Kessler won't have Nelson Agholor to throw to, but perhaps more importantly for his Heisman chances, his team should perform better overall.