Top 5 NFL Draft prospects by position: Wide receiver

The league rules banishing excessive contact on the perimeter have encouraged more NFL offensive coordinators to put the ball in the air to take advantage of speedsters and big-bodied playmakers. Sammy Watkins is unquestionably the most explosive receiver in the college game, but several "catch-and-run" specialists join him at the top of the board. Mike Evans is the next big-bodied receiver poised to wreak havoc on the league.
Electrifying playmaker with outstanding speed, quickness and burst. Factor in his explosive skills as a kick returner, and it's not a surprise teams view him as the top skill-position player in the draft.
Some scouts view Evans as a Vincent Jackson clone on the perimeter. The 6-5, 225 pounder is a jump-ball specialist with sneaky speed and acceleration. With a strong combine performance alleviating any concerns about his top-end speed, Evans is destined to be a No.1 receiver for an offense in need of playmaking receiver.
A disappointing junior campaign has led to concerns about his hands and route-running skills, but astute evaluators could view Lee's performance in the Las Vegas Bowl (7-118-2) as a peek at his pro potential when healthy and focused.
Beckham's skills as a multipurpose weapon will make him a valued commodity in most draft rooms. Offensive coordinators looking for dynamic "catch-and-run" playmakers will spend a lot of time studying Beckham's tape over the next few weeks.
The Biletnikoff Award winner is an explosive playmaker with exceptional speed, quickness and burst. Although Cooks lacks the size that some coaches covet, he might be the most polished receiver in the draft based on his combination of skills and production.