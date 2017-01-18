Top 5 2017 NFL Draft prospects by position

The 2017 tight end class is loaded with athletic pass-catchers with basketball-player-like bodies and the capacity to create mismatches on the perimeter with their combination of size, strength, and athleticism. Howard is an exceptional perimeter playmaker with solid blocking skills. He hasn't put up big numbers at Alabama, but scouts are intrigued with his potential as a traditional tight end. Butt suffered a torn ACL a few weeks ago in the Orange Bowl, but he remains one of the most complete tight end prospects in the class. He is a solid blocker at the point of attack and scouts rave about his ability to work the middle of the field. If he checks out medically during the process, he will remain a top prospect on the board. Engram, Leggett, and Hodges are new school tight ends capable of acting as "Jumbo" receivers on their perimeter. Each player is a potential matchup nightmare on the perimeter when used out wide or in the slot in a spread formation.