Top 5 2014 NFL Draft prospects by position: Tight ends

The tight-end position has become the focal point of the passing game for several NFL teams. Part of that is because of the superior athleticism of former basketball players manning the position at the high school and collegiate levels. The trend will continue with North Carolina's Eric Ebron, Washington's Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Texas Tech's Jace Amaro dominating opponents with their size, strength and ball skills. Each has flashed exceptional skills as primary targets, leading scouts to salivate about their potential at the next level.