Top 5 2014 NFL Draft prospects by position: Quarterbacks

Published: Feb 10, 2014 at 03:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The 2014 quarterback class doesn't have a sure bet at the position, but features a pair of intriguing franchise quarterback possibilities in Teddy Bridgewater and Johnny Manziel. While Bridgewater is the classic pocket passer capable of fitting into any system, Manziel is a budding star capable of changing the game with his spectacular improvisational skills. Blake Bortles is the wild card of the group with a set of physical tools that could make him an elite player in time.

1. Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville

The most polished pocket passer in the college game has seemingly been underappreciated by the masses. However, keen evaluators will appreciate Bridgewater's high football IQ, management skills and leadership ability as a potential franchise quarterback. Questions about his slender frame have led to concerns about his durability, but Aaron Rodgers entered the league with similar physical dimensions/athletic traits and things turned out well for the former league MVP.

2. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

Russell Wilson's success as a diminutive quarterback has paved the way for Manziel to walk into the league viewed as a legitimate franchise player. The former Heisman Trophy winner is a spectacular improvisational playmaker with a vastly improved game from the pocket. Additionally, Manziel has displayed an ultra-competitive on-field demeanor that raises the play of his teammates. While questions persist about his rock-star lifestyle, it's hard to dispute his performance or production on game days.

3. Blake Bortles, UCF

The biggest "boom-or-bust" candidate in the 2014 class. Bortles fascinates scouts with his prototypical physical dimensions, arm talent and athleticism, but his game is not nearly as polished as his counterparts'. If he blows scouts away with his numbers and performance at the combine, it's quite possible he could come off the board before Bridgewater and Manziel despite the rough spots in his game.

4. AJ McCarron, Alabama

McCarron's game isn't properly appreciated by observers preferring sizzle over substance, but his steady hand and superb game-management skills are essential to winning at a high level. If surrounded by a strong supporting cast, McCarron is more than capable of guiding a team to the postseason as an efficient point guard from the pocket.

5. Derek Carr, Fresno State

The senior standout has the tools to be a quality starter as a pro. Carr capably makes tight-rope throws to all areas of the field with zip and velocity, while also displaying impressive ball placement and accuracy on touch throws. Scouts still have concerns about his poise under pressure and inflated numbers in the Bulldogs' bubble screen-heavy offense, but he has shown enough growth as a playmaker this season to merit serious consideration as a top candidate.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter *@BuckyBrooks*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE