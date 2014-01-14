Top 5 2014 NFL Draft prospects by position: Inside linebackers

It's hard to find linebackers capable of playing against the run and pass in the box. The 2014 class, however, features a number of playmakers with disruptive potential between the hashes.
C.J. Mosley is the classic "Will" linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, but some coaches will covet his skills as a nickel 'backer in sub-packages. Chris Borland is highly productive in the middle, but questions about his size make him a hard sell in some draft rooms.
The ultra-versatile Mosley is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with the skills to stand out against the run or pass. Scouts view him as a three-down player with the potential to create disruption in base or nickel packages. Questions about Mosley's durability could impact his value on draft boards across the league.
Scouts around the NFL are split on Borland's prospects due to his small stature, but his supporters see him as a Zach Thomas clone with exceptional instincts and awareness.
Disruptive defender with terrific instincts and awareness. Capable of playing inside or outside in a 4-3 scheme.
Active linebacker with instincts and athleticism. Not a polished playmaker, but shows intriguing upside and potential.
The effort and energy of Skov is infectious, but questions about his overall athleticism could limit his value in some draft rooms.