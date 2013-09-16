Top 25 poll: No. 1 Alabama looks ahead to lighter schedule

The Huskers' struggle to regain elite status has been a running theme for a decade. Coach Bo Pelini has done a good job guiding the program out of the misguided Bill Callahan era. Pelini is 50-21 since taking over in 2008 and 29-11 in conference. That's good stuff. But Nebraska hasn't won a conference title and hasn't finished ranked in the top 10 during Pelini's tenure. The Huskers seem to be stuck in fourth gear. Good enough to beat most teams and go to good bowls, but unable to be what they were for decades under Tom Osborne: a national championship contender.