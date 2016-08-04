Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2016: Teams 6-10

The outlook: The Buckeyes return just five starters from last year's team, and lost stars in running back Ezekiel Elliott and Joey Bosa. But Urban Meyer usually has a few tricks up his sleeve, as well as a wealth of talent from his annual top-five recruiting hauls. Barrett is among the top QBs to watch in CFB, and he could post huge numbers. The run game should be fine, thanks in part to the presence of Elflein (who is moving to center) and Price, and young linemen like Jamarco Jones, who are ready to step up. McMillan's the leader of the defense, which needs one badly considering the lack of experience in the back seven. I expect LB Dante Booker, S Cam Burrows and others to show that they are the next generation of excellent Buckeyes defenders, which will push OSU back toward the top of this list for 2017.