Top 2015 All-America candidates: Specialists

Brad Craddock, K, Maryland: This Australian was voted the Lou Groza Award winner as the nation's top kicker in 2014 after converting all 44 of his extra points and 18 of 19 field goal attempts. His only miss of the year was an attempt to tie the game versus Rutgers from 54 yards out; it had plenty of leg, but barely went outside the left upright. He struggled early in his career as he learned the ins and outs of major college football, but last year's effort (and his previous work with former NFL kicker Matt Stover) should give him the confidence to perform well again as a senior.