Top 2015 All-America candidates: Running backs

James Conner, Pittsburgh: This bruiser (6-2, 250) will knock over linebackers and defensive backs once past the line -- and then tell them about it -- much like the late Craig "Ironhead" Heyward. Last season, Conner became the first Pitt back to earn All-America honors since Heyward did in 1987. Conner's 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns more than doubled his team-leading amounts from his true freshman season (799, 8) in 2013. Watch for more highlight-reel hits to be doled out by Conner in 2015.