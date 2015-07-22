Top 2015 All-America candidates: Cornerbacks

Kendall Fuller, Virginia Tech: Yes, there's another defensive back named Fuller coming out of Blacksburg. Three of Kendall's older brothers -- Vincent, Corey, and Kyle -- all excelled for Virginia Tech, and Kendall might be the best of the bunch. Despite playing with a fractured wrist for most of last season, Kendall Fuller used his excellent ball skills and tenaciousness to intercept two passes and break up 15 others. His foot quickness and fluid hips keep him in the back pocket of any receiver he's assigned to cover.