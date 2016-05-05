Top 150 players in college football for 2016: Nos. 21-30

22. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia (5-10, 228)

Going into last season, Chubb was one of my Heisman favorites. A knee injury suffered midway through the year, however, knocks him down this list a bit. His rehabilitation has gone well enough that his coach, Kirby Smart, has said he's in line for carries in Week 1. If he's back to his normal self, he should finally get his chance to head to New York as a Heisman finalist.