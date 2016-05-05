Top 150 players in college football for 2016: Nos. 21-30

My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 21-30.
21. Seth Russell, QB, Baylor (6-foot-3, 220 pounds)
There's no question Russell has great physical talent. He's a dual-threat quarterback despite his pro-style frame, possessing excellent speed when taking advantage of man coverage. If not for a neck injury last season, he might have been in the conversation with the best QBs in the game by the end of the year.
22. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia (5-10, 228)
Going into last season, Chubb was one of my Heisman favorites. A knee injury suffered midway through the year, however, knocks him down this list a bit. His rehabilitation has gone well enough that his coach, Kirby Smart, has said he's in line for carries in Week 1. If he's back to his normal self, he should finally get his chance to head to New York as a Heisman finalist.
23. Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee (6-3, 210)
Scouts and draft analysts will pick apart Dobbs' game, saying he's a one-read-and-run guy. I'm going to bank on the fact that his intelligence (aerospace engineering major) and athleticism will make him a top standout.
24. Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss (6-2, 224)
The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly looks like an NFL starter at times, zipping throws into windows over the middle and putting touch on deep passes so his man can make a play. He's a tough competitor, as well. However, even if he succeeds in leading the Rebels to a great 2016 campaign, the reputation he gained as an immature young player at Clemson before transferring to junior college will be scrutinized by NFL teams.
25. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State (6-5, 235)
Thrown into the fire at the end of his true freshman season in 2014, Rudolph stood in and delivered. He's already proven his arm strength and deft touch over the top, as well as his continued improvement finding secondary targets, could make him among the best in the country.
26. Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State (6-7, 311)
In Johnson, the Seminoles found another athletic left tackle to protect the quarterback's blind side. He won Freshman All-American honors in 2014 and the conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy as its top lineman last season, shutting down sackmasters with his length and footwork. The stronger he gets, the more difficult he'll become to beat off the edge.
27. Adoree' Jackson, CB/WR, USC (5-11, 185)
There's no doubting Jackson's electricity as a returner; he scored twice on kickoff returns in 2014 and twice on punts in 2015 using great acceleration and elusiveness in tight spaces. The USC track star (long jumps/sprints) also caught 37 passes over his first two seasons with the Trojans, while intercepting one pass and breaking up 18 others in the secondary. If he becomes more physical as a tackler ... watch out!
28. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama (6-1, 188)
The Tide needed a big play threat with Amari Cooper going to the pros, and Ridley delivered. A fluid receiver with excellent hands and vertical ability, he's able to beat any defender who fails to get a piece of him at the line of scrimmage.
29. Devonte Fields, DE/OLB, Louisville (6-4, 242)
The 2012 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a true freshman at TCU (18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks), Fields' career was sidetracked by a foot injury (redshirted 2013 after just three games) and his dismissal from TCU in 2014. After one season at junior college, Fields returned to the FBS level last fall, racking up 11 sacks for the Cardinals. If his shoulder is healthy after offseason surgery, Fields will once again terrorize quarterbacks.
30. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M (5-11, 200)
Kirk has receiver speed, hands, and elusiveness but has a stocky running-back build. His returns are electric, as is his ability to take the ball to the house on every fly sweep, screen pass, or crossing route. He'll only get better as a route-runner with time.