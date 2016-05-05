Top 150 players in college football for 2016: Nos. 11-20

My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 11-20.
11. Derwin James, S, Florida State (6-foot-3, 211 pounds)
A physical presence, James attacks receivers in the open field and pounds ball carriers into the ground when attacking the backfield. He's an enforcer, pure and simple.
12. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama (6-1, 196)
As a redshirt freshman, Humphrey's coverage skills (three interceptions, eight pass breakups) made him the obvious choice as the Tide's next All-American cornerback. But the son of former Tide and NFL running back Bobby Humphrey impressed me most when stopping LSU stud back Leonard Fournette in the hole for a loss. Having the combination of speed (he was a high school track star)and physicality is the mark of a great player.
13. Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan (6-1, 205)
There's nothing Peppers can't do on a football field. He plays corner, safety, linebacker and nickel on defense. He's also a threat as a runner and receiver on offense, and can return kicks and punts effectively. It's going to be fun watching him excel in every fat of the game in 2016.
14. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (6-6, 310)
A mountain of a man who carries 310 pounds extremely well, Robinson looks the part of an All-American left tackle. I'm looking forward to seeing how he improves his balance and lateral agility to handle SEC pass rushers in his third year as a starter.
15. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma (6-1, 210)
This gunslinger will miss leading receiver Sterling Shepard, but he'll still be one of the most fun players in the country to watch.
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC (6-2, 220)
Smith-Schuster's routes and hands are impressive. But I found his ability to play through injuries last season, while accumulating 89 catches for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, even more astounding.
17. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (6-3, 225)
Williams' 2015 season was cut short by a neck injury in the season opener. When healthy, the tall, rangy receiver creates separation down the sideline or seam using his length and innate ability to go up and get 50/50 balls. If fully recovered from surgery, he might be the best receiver in the country.
18. Greg Ward, Jr., QB, Houston (5-11, 185)
Ward should be in the Heisman race this year if he can stay healthy. He'll use his elusiveness to run for more than 1,000 yards while making deep throws from the pocket. At the next level, he could move to receiver, where he played earlier in his career with the Cougars. He's electric with the ball in his hands no matter where he lines up.
19. Desmond King, CB, Iowa (5-11, 200)
King ranked among the nation's leaders with eight interceptions in 2015, winning jump balls on the sideline, jumping passes coming his way, and closing hard at the last second to get a hand on a well-thrown pass. His willingness in run support and open-field tackling ability will win him fans among NFL scouts this season, as well.
20. Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State (6-2, 243)
The 2013 High School Butkus Award winner played with two excellent prospects in Darron Lee and Joshua Perry last season, but he's now "the man" in the Buckeyes' defense. He has the athleticism to be a force between the tackles.