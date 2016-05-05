Top 150 players in college football for 2016: Nos. 11-20

18. Greg Ward, Jr., QB, Houston (5-11, 185)

Ward should be in the Heisman race this year if he can stay healthy. He'll use his elusiveness to run for more than 1,000 yards while making deep throws from the pocket. At the next level, he could move to receiver, where he played earlier in his career with the Cougars. He's electric with the ball in his hands no matter where he lines up.