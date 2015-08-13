Top 15 true sophomore prospects in college football

Even with all the talent the Bulldogs have in their linebacker crew, coaches couldn't keep Carter from the starting lineup in the last five games of 2014. He rewarded them with 2.5 sacks in his first start (vs. Kentucky), and finished the year by making eight stops and a sack against Louisville in the Belk Bowl. Carter's chase speed is outstanding. He presents the length to wrap up ball carriers and gain leverage against blocks as he holds his side of the line of scrimmage.