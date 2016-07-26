Top 15 redshirt sophomores in college football

For now, let's just all agree that Thomas flashes the ability to disrupt and make plays despite a current lack of a true, NFL position projection. Thomas plays inside at three-technique and on the nose for Stanford, but he'll need to continue to add weight and girth to his frame to project him to either of those spots at the next level. What he does have is outstanding strength for his size and quickness off the snap. He also has the ability to get off of blocks and into gaps quickly. His 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks are very good indicators of where he is headed.