Top 15 juniors in college football

McMillan has recorded 100 or more tackles in each of his two seasons. He has an impressive radar that stays honed in on his target as the play develops. No matter how noisy it gets in the box, McMillan seems to be able to find his way to the ball with his athleticism and quickness. Production is a very important part of linebacker evaluations, but another area of strength for McMillan is his ability to cover out of the backfield. Linebackers who can cover against the pass are much more coveted these days than just the stereotypical banger.