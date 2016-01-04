Top 12 individual performances during bowl season

3. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss

This spot could go to Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (302 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, four pass TD) or stud receiver Laquon Treadwell (7 catches, 73 yards, three TD) for their performances in the lop-sided Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State. But let's give props to the team's top lineman, who shut down the Cowboys' Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah frustrated a lot of offensive tackles this season while he was ranked among the national leaders in tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (13). His stat sheet against Tunsil and right tackle Fahn Cooper (an East-West Shrine Game invitee himself)? Three tackles, one pass breakup. Tunsil's strength and athleticism on the edge neutralized Ogbah's hustle rush, showing he is the best tackle in the country. He hasn't had an easy year, having to come back from a leg injury in last year's bowl game and then being served a seven-game suspension by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits. All of that was forgotten, though, as he danced to his heart's content with his teammates after catching a pass behind the line and running it two yards for a score at the end of the first half -- leaving every offensive lineman proud and jealous at the same time.