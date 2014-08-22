Top 12 contenders for new College Football Playoff

The case for the playoffs: As long as new starting QB Hutson Mason plays competent football, the Bulldogs have as good a chance as anybody at the SEC East title. And wining the SEC East obviously would give them a chance to win the SEC championship game. Mason is a senior and is said to have a good grasp of the offense. Plus, it's not as if he's going to have to win games by himself; the offensive focal point is going to be stud TB Todd Gurley and the rushing attack. The defense had issues at times last season, but a coordinator change (Georgia hired away Jeremy Pruitt from Florida State after Todd Grantham left for Louisville) should be extremely beneficial. We'll know early -- by the end of the day Sept. 6 -- whether the Bulldogs are a viable contender, as they open with back-to-back contests against Clemson and South Carolina.

The case against the playoffs: What if Mason doesn't play competent football? As good as Gurley is -- and he is the best back in the nation -- he cannot do it all by himself; there will be a few times during the season where Mason has to make plays for the Bulldogs to win. Can he do it? Defensively, while Pruitt is an upgrade, the secondary might not be salvageable, at least early in the season. Other than senior CB Damian Swann -- who, truth be told, hasn't exactly been Mr. Consistency -- the secondary looks like a big mess, and Clemson and South Carolina will try to take advantage. Losing either of those first two games gives Georgia zero margin for error the rest of the way; lose both and Bulldogs fans can start thinking about spending New Year's Day in Orlando or Tampa.