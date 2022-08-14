Around the NFL

Two players on 'Top 100 Players of 2022' to be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders preseason game

Published: Aug 14, 2022 at 06:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Sunday afternoon's preseason game between the Vikings and Raiders will feature a preview to the Top 100 Players of 2022.

Five total players on the Vikings and Raiders rank between Nos. 100-51 on this year's list. Two of those players will be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 will premiere following the game on NFL Network (8 p.m. ET), with five hour-long episodes revealing Nos. 100-51 on the list.

A tradition for the past 12 years, the Top 100 Players list is voted on by current NFL players ahead of each season.

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network:

  • Nos. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Nos. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Nos. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11 p.m. ET
  • Nos. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Related Content

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game

The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule said both were in command and declined to name a starter for next week.

news

Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

The Chiefs are having some fun during their preseason opener. Kansas City safety Justin Reid connected on an extra point attempt in the first half of Saturday's game against the Bears.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut. He'll have an MRI on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW