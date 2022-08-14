Two players on 'Top 100 Players of 2022' to be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders preseason game

Sunday afternoon's preseason game between the Vikings and Raiders will feature a preview to the Top 100 Players of 2022.

Five total players on the Vikings and Raiders rank between Nos. 100-51 on this year's list. Two of those players will be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 will premiere following the game on NFL Network (8 p.m. ET), with five hour-long episodes revealing Nos. 100-51 on the list.

A tradition for the past 12 years, the Top 100 Players list is voted on by current NFL players ahead of each season.

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network: