The Top 100 Players Of 2022 On NFL Network

For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL.

Premiering Sunday, August 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 airs during three consecutive weekends in August immediately following live preseason games, beginning Sunday, August 14 with No. 100-51 revealed over the course of five hours starting at 8:00 PM ET. The countdown continues on Sunday, August 21 with No. 50-31 revealed over the course of two hours starting at 4:30 PM ET, and No. 30-21 revealed in one hour starting at 11:00 PM ET. The series concludes on Sunday, August 28 with a three-hour finale revealing the top 20 players starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Throughout The Top 100 Players of 2022, the Around the NFL team will provide reaction pieces and analysis on this year's selections. Additional NFL.com coverage includes:

Top 10 lists that align with each episode's player reveals:

David and Derek Carr's Top 10 brother duos

Top 10 quarterbacks

Jeremy Bergman identifies five things the players got wrong

Grant Gordon dives inside the numbers of The Top 100 Players of 2022

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 Episode Schedule:

No. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 PM ET

No. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 PM ET

No. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11:00 PM ET