Top 100 games of the 2015 college football season

14. Arizona State vs. Texas A&M in Houston, Sept. 5

The skinny: This is one of the best non-conference games of the season, and it will basically be an A&M home game. A&M's defense was rancid last season, but new coordinator John Chavis is supposed to change that. Aggies DE Myles Garrett is a superstar-in-the-making. Arizona State RB D.J. Foster is a dual threat, and he will be looking to take advantage of an A&M linebacker crew that was mediocre last season. This is an interesting gauge as to the relative merits of the Pac-12 and SEC, too.