Top 10 linebacker units: Broncos, Bears lead rankings

Notables:Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Brandon Marshall, Todd Davis, Shaquil Barrett, Shane Ray, Josey Jewell.

Analysis: The Broncos have it all. With the addition of Chubb, the No. 5 overall draft pick, it is one of the few defenses that can boast a pair of bookend pass rushers with game-wrecking potential. In Barrett and Ray, there's quality depth. To the underrated inside duo of Marshall and Davis, Denver added a promising rookie in Jewell. This defense might not be quite as dominant as the one that delivered the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50, but it could be one of the most improved units in the league.