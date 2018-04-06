Thomas Davis violates PED policy, will miss four games

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced on Twitter he has violated the league's policy for performance-enhancing drugs.

He will miss the first four regular season games of the 2018 season.

This is by far one of the saddest days of my NFL career. I never thought that this would happen to me. Iâve worked extremely hard to do things the right way on and off the field. Panther Nation please know that I am not a cheater. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/zUppMfm6yk â Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) April 6, 2018

