Shaquem Griffin to start at linebacker for Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin's inspiring path to the NFL is receiving a new, unexpected wrinkle this week.

In his first regular-season game, Griffin will be starting at linebacker.

In speaking to reporters Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll made the announcement that usual starter K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Seattle's Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos. That leaves Griffin to step into Wright's place in the starting lineup, a change Carroll confirmed.

Griffin was a standout defender at UCF as part of a Knights team that finished undefeated in 2017. Notable for his success achieved despite having only one hand, Griffin has served as an inspiration for countless people nationwide, with a highwater moment arriving when the Seahawks drafted him with the 141st pick in the 2018 draft.

Griffin's twin brother, defensive back Shaquill Griffin, is also a member of the Seahawks. Both will start for Seattle on Sunday in Denver.