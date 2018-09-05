Injuries: Giants' Evan Engram (concussion) cleared

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is ready to roll.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Wednesday that Engram is out of concussion protocol, and he will take off the red non-contact jersey.

Engram suffered a concussion in the Giants' third preseason tilt versus the Jets after getting crunched by two defenders. He sat out practice last week.

The tight end participated on a limited basis on Monday. Wednesday's news means he should be full-go the rest of the week.

Getting cleared will allow Engram to play in the Giants' Week 1 tilt against a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and linebacker Darius Leonard (leg) are not practicing today. Coach Frank Reich said Leonard is "day-to-day." While Reich indicated left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) would not be available Wednesday, he was spotted on the field in pads for practice by multiple reporters.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles announced quarterback Carson Wentz (knee), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (groin) are out for Thursday's opener versus the Atlanta Falcons.

3. The Atlanta Falcons announced guard Ben Garland (calf), cornerback Isaiah Oliver (ankle) and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) will not play Thursday.

4. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) will not practice Wednesday but is "day-to-day." Berry, who tore his Achilles in last year's season opener, has not practiced since Aug. 11.