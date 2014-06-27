Top 10 college football teams of the 1990s

Biggest regular-season win: at Michigan, 31-24.

Postseason: Rose Bowl win over Oregon, 38-20.

Narrow escape: at Illinois, 35-31.

The skinny: Kerry Collins completed 67 percent of his passes for the Nittany Lions and his favorite target was Bobby Engram, who lasted 14 years in the NFL. Future first-rounders Ki-Jana Carter (over 1,500 rushing yards) and tight end Kyle Brady were major factors in the offense, as well. The PSU defense had some hiccups that year, but the offense never scored fewer than 31 points.